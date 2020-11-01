State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $2.06 Million in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.46. 683,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,543. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

