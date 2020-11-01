State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Post by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 5,765.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

