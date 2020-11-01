State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 5,100 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,545,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,417,000 after buying an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,842,000 after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. 1,760,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,505. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

In other news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

