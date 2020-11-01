State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in The Mosaic by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Mosaic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 69.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.34.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 4,930,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

