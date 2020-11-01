State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after buying an additional 106,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after buying an additional 99,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,992.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HII traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $147.48. 301,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.78.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

