State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,325,000 Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86,130 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 296,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the period.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 2,620 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,427.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,517.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $53,438.

NYSE ALTM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,180. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

