State of Michigan Retirement System Takes $1.92 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,180 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,055,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,041,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,850,000 after buying an additional 767,243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,555,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,465,000 after buying an additional 972,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,753,000.

VLUE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,852 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04.

