State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Jabil stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. 1,013,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

