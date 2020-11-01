State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Trimble worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,765.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

