State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $200,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $932,467. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

