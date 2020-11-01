State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,614 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of FOX worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in FOX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in FOX by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $215,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.