State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Datadog by 62.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 217,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,596,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $14,143,554.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,118,423.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,417,484 shares of company stock valued at $139,873,801 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.82.

Shares of DDOG traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,537.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

