State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,512,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,676,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after buying an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $91.92. 1,492,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.