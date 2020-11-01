State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,477 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 6,116,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,118,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

