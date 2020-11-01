Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $563,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.8% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.04. 15,200,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,179,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.