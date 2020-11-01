Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,890.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.