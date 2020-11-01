Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,890.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.