StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bradesco Corretora cut StoneCo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 11.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 129.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneCo (STNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.