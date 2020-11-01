STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,029 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,704,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,456,000 after buying an additional 1,486,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,456,000 after buying an additional 1,467,412 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after buying an additional 1,338,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,154,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 985,504 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

In other STORE Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

