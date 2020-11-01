Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 234,787 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 234,787 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,742,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Apple by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 495,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 360,123 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Apple by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 27,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Apple by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 413,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after buying an additional 304,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.