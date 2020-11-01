Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Up 24.6% in October

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 7,529,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,103,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,973,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after buying an additional 175,356 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 602,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

