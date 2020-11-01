Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Up 24.6% in October

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.
Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 7,529,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,103,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.