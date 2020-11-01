SVB Leerink Boosts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $230.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.20.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.47. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Analysts anticipate that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Waters by 15.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 52.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 434.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 142,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 26.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

