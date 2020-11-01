SVB Leerink Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $80.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.18.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. Centene has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,380. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 58.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.