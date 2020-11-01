SVB Leerink Increases Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $115.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $102.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $964,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,522.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,212.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,352.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,758. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

