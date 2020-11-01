SVB Leerink Raises NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $47.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an outperformer rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.60 and a beta of 0.80. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $44.58.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 22,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $849,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,226.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,650 shares of company stock worth $17,052,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

