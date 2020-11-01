Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,777,302 shares of company stock valued at $223,902,696. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,677. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.