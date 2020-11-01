Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $23.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $23.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,100 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $15,997,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 99.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,636,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 814,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 79.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,765,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 781,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.