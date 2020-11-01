Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Benchmark

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 122.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

