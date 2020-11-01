Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

TGP stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.48. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

