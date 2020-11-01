Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.34.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC opened at $196.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $585,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,713.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,958 shares of company stock worth $18,151,967 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.