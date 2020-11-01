Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.10 ($3.65).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) stock opened at €2.17 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.47. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 1 year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of €2.92 ($3.44). The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of -54.18.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

