The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.77.

NYSE:BX opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

