The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €37.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.45 ($42.89).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1 year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.34 and its 200-day moving average is €31.27.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

