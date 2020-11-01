The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. 11,017,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,697. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

