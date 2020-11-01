The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in The Progressive by 17.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,702,000 after purchasing an additional 590,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,870,000 after purchasing an additional 553,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Progressive by 45.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,772,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,013,000 after purchasing an additional 552,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.90. 2,205,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

