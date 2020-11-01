The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $740.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $700.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHW. UBS Group upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $702.86.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $687.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $693.34 and a 200 day moving average of $618.87. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $725.91.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,281 shares of company stock worth $53,964,776. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,160,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,659,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $229,889,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

