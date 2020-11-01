Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,758,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,189,000 after purchasing an additional 185,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 967,059 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,466,000 after purchasing an additional 51,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,162,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,879,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

