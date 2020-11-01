TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.