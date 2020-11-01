TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TA. CIBC lowered TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $986.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.02 million. Equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

