TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBK opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.