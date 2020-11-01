Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) Short Interest Update

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 30th total of 600,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TRNE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 576,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,904. Trine Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Trine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

