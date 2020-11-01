TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

TBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised TrueBlue from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.81. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 83,761 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at about $15,634,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 122.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 385,050 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 607,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 57.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 593,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 216,610 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

