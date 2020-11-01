UBS Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $243.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

