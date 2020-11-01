UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $232.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.58.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $216.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average is $239.20. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 98.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 68.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,508,000 after purchasing an additional 397,749 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

