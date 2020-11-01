UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 27th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HSBC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HSBC stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 42.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

