Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 132.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

