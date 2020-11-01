Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 167,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVFM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. 871,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,948. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.31. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

