Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE) by 172.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,550 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5,136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,442,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,827,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 744,339 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $6,941,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 8,021,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,153,197. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

