Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 748.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $26,599,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,268,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 413.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 41.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.20. 1,301,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,787. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average of $112.44.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.