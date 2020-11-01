Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.88. 1,034,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,315. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $208.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

