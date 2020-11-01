Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 25.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.